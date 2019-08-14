FILE PHOTO: Offices of Deloitte are seen in London

DURBAN - Deloitte has launched the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management which provides bespoke executive education for senior executives and leaders of organisations. "Having assessed the market and consulted with our clients, we identified an opportunity to channel our extensive, global intellectual property (IP) and real-world experience into a format that will help our clients improve their competitiveness," said the Dean of the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management, Dr Martyn Davie.

The programme will deliver future-focused leaders who can keep pace with evolving markets, who will know how to act, think, and react more strategically to rapid digital and social disruptions.

Davies believes that combining Deloitte’s practical business knowledge with experiential and immersive experiences will create a compelling differentiator for Deloitte Alchemy School of Management in the marketplace.

He said that the school’s executive education programmes are customised, immersive and experiential, aimed at senior executives and leaders of organisations from the private and public sector.

“We offer a bespoke learning experience that intersects innovative ideas and practical implementation, collaborative learning tools for personalised mentoring and leadership pathing as well as development of individuals to improve effectiveness of teams and amplify organisational functionality.”

Deloitte Alchemy will be offering its flagship open programme, the Global Executive Leadership Programme (GELP) in 2020, which is a future-focused, experiential and contextual education programme on the digital evolution.

The GELP is structured over an intensive four-week period and will take in in-country immersions in the United Kingdom and Israel. The programme is highly innovative with Digital Evolution as its theme.

According to Deloitte, the cost of the programme is being finalised but will be approximately R300000 per participant.

Davies said that the flagship programme places an emphasis on the impact of digital on business models, while providing a deep and immersive world-class learning experience. Each delegate will have an individual executive coach and dedicated one-on-one sessions which will be scheduled over the course of the programme.

Key topics covered include leadership in a digital world, group dynamics and coaching, innovation, strategic design-making, digital marketing and branding, the fourth industrial revolution amongst other things.

While GELP is its flagship programme, one of Deloitte Alchemy’s key differentiators is its ability to provide programmes customised to clients’ specific requirements.

"Our programmes are agile and flexible and created through a collaborative process with our clients to ensure they are 100 percent tailor-made for their unique requirements at a granular level," concluded Davies.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE