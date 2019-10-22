JOHANNESBURG - OUTA commends Eskom’s decision to act against Deloitte Consulting, in which OUTA says, appears to be grossly irregular or corrupt contracts to the tune of over R207m, as reported by Eskom on Monday.
“The extent of unnecessary and overpaid contracts to advisory and consulting companies for supposed work done on behalf of state organisations is responsible for a significant amount of wasteful expenditure and corruption in South Africa,” says Wayne Duvenage, OUTA’s CEO.
“One of the easiest ways to get funds out of the public purse – be it a state-owned entity, government department or a municipality – is to enter into tenders and contracts with external consulting companies, where the contract prices are often inflated and ‘profits’ shared between the parties.”