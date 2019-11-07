HARARE – Shareholders in Zimbabwe’s Delta Corporation – which manufactures soft drinks and alcoholic beverages – will receive a ZWL86.1 million (about R84.12m) interim dividend, in spite of a decline in volumes across its beverage categories.
Delta Corporation announced yesterday that the payment of an interim dividend was despite economic difficulties during the half-year period to end September.
The company, which is among the blue chips on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, has delayed its comprehensive half-year financials owing to currency changes in Zimbabwe.
It has, nonetheless, declared a 6.75 cents (ZWL) interim dividend, with analysts saying listed companies are seeking to speedily dispose of cash holdings to manage value loss owing to the continued volatility of the Zimdollar. Zimbabwe will introduce new Zimdollar notes later this month.
“Notice is hereby given that the board of directors has declared an interim dividend of RTGS (ZWL) of 6.75c per share, payable in respect of all the qualifying ordinary shares of the company to be paid out of the profits for the current financial year,” said Alex Makamure, a company secretary for Delta Corporation.