Delta Property Fund appoints Masinga as CEO

Masinga was appointed interim CEO in December after Siyabonga Mbanjwa resigned as CEO and from the board of Delta Property Fund last year, citing personal reasons.

Delta Property Fund yesterday appointed Sibongile (Bongi) Masinga as the CEO of the firm for a period of three years with effect from October 4.

“Masinga, who has extensive corporate experience as demonstrated in her appointments as interim CEO from 25 August 2020 to 31 January 2022 and 2 December 2022 to 3 October 2023, extensive progress in driving the restructuring of the Delta portfolio and has made strides in improving relations with our tenants and in securing improved funding terms.

“The board believes that this permanent appointment will further accelerate the execution of Delta’s strategy to unlock shareholder value and provide certainty to the market, the company and other key stakeholders,” the company said.

The board congratulated Masinga on her appointment and said it had full confidence that she was best placed to ensure that Delta would continue on its chosen strategic path and value creation for shareholders.