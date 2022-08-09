Delta Property Fund sells four properties to reduce debt

Delta Property Fund said it had disposed of four properties – Fort Drury, Kaileno, CNA Building and WB Centre Properties – to DMFT Property Developers, Qianghua Huang and Red Caviar Holdings.

The Katleho building in Bloemfontein was sold for R12.5m cash to Qianghu Huang. The CNA building in the same city was sold for R3.8m. A property at Chapel Street in Kimberley, the WB Centre, was sold to Red Caviar for R31m cash.

Delta said their strategy remained underpinned by the Sovereign. It was agreed the assets were no longer strategic to the company.

The WB Centre was being sold at a discount to book value due to the latest valuation that was based on substantially lower vacancies. In addition, after the valuation, there had been a further deterioration of the market. The current vacancy rate was 47.2 percent, following Woolworths’ decision to vacate the WB Centre.