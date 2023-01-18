The Department of Employment and Labour said the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) processed and paid out over R1 billion in benefits to 225 646 beneficiaries during December 2022. The department said this was to ensure clients and their loved ones met their financial obligations during and after the festive season.

According to the department, the R1 billion benefit payout was: Unemployment Benefits = R876 million;

Maternity and Parental Benefits = R88 million;

Dependants Benefits = R32 million; and

Illness Benefits = R24 million. The department said since the inception of the special Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Covid-19 TERS) in March 2020 during the first lockdown, the Fund had disbursed R62 billion to at least 5 million workers to date. "For the Workers Affected by Unrest (WABU): Temporary Financial Relief Scheme that was established to assist workers who lost income as a result of the July 2021 unrest, the UIF has paid out R21 million to 6404 workers," it said.

UIF Commissioner, Teboho Maruping, says the Fund remained committed to providing social security to UIF contributors and their beneficiaries, in line with Section 27 (1) (c) of the Constitution, which stated: “everyone has the right to social security". “I am very pleased that we were able to disburse the R1 billion to so many of our clients during the busy December period, and I have no doubt that this R1 billion payout in benefits went a long way towards helping our clients to put food on the table during the festive break and planning for crucial items such as purchasing stationery and uniforms for children at the beginning of the new year as schools reopened around the country," he said. Maruping said this year, the Fund would redouble its efforts to improve service delivery and continue paying out claims to qualifying clients and their beneficiaries as efficiently as possible.

