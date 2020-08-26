Department of Mineral Resources and Energy greenlights AngloGold asset sale but blocks delisting

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has given the green light for the sale of AngloGold Ashanti’s last remaining assets to Harmony Gold on condition that it does not delist from the Johannesburg stock Exchange.

Harmony agreed in February to buy rival AngloGold Ashanti’s assets in South Africa, including Mponeng, the world’s deepest gold mine, for about $300 million (R5,03 billion).

AngloGold said during its results in August that all other conditions for the sale, barring an approval from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, had been received.

Every sale in the mining sector must be approved by the ministry under mineral resource laws stipulated in the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development.

“The Department can confirm that an application in terms of Section 11 of the MPRDA has been received and was approved on 24 July,” the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said via email.