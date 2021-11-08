Department of Transport says it will address the licensing and other issues that truckers are facing

THE Department of Transport said on Friday that policy changes in the road freight industry would be hastened following widespread protests by truck owners and drivers and meetings with them. Two weeks ago, the government had promised to meet aggrieved truckers and drivers who complained about foreign nationals taking their work opportunities and lack of strict regulation in this industry within the country.

The Transport Department said on Friday in a statement that the government would address licensing and other issues, including cross-border transport relations, foreign drivers issued licences, fake licences, prosecution of non-complying employers, and discrimination against local drivers by the industry. A joint inspection undertaken to address non-compliance in the freight sector would also be intensified with law enforcement including migration and road traffic and the SAPS playing a much more active role, the statement said. The government further committed to scan migration and transport legislation impacting negatively on South African drivers, and it would implement tough measures against employers who employed people without proper documentation.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi also assured the industry that the Border Management Authority (BMA) was being set up and it would engage with the trucking sector. BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato and deputy commissioner for operations David Chilembe started their jobs on November 2. “In the next few weeks, there will be far-reaching leadership and policy interventions by BMA as well as a number of initiatives that we have been involved in to resolve issues around this matter,” said Minister Motsoaledi.