Desmond Smith, ex-Sanlam boss, passes away

The financial services industry is mourning the passing of an “outstanding leader”, Desmond Smith.

He was appointed non-executive director on the boards of Sanlam and Sanlam Life Insurance in 2009. Smith joined Sanlam in 1968, where he became MD in 1993. He retired from Sanlam at the end of 1997.

He served as MD of RGA (Reinsurance Group of America South Africa) from 1999 to 2005.

He was a past president of the Pensions Institute of Southern Africa, and the Actuarial Society of South Africa.