Despite drop in earnings Glencore announces $2.2bn ‘top-up’ return to shareholders

Glencore, the largest natural resources company in the world, reported on Tuesday that its earnings dropped by 60% owing to commodity market imbalances and volatility. In its half-year report for the six months to June, the group said headline earnings decreased by almost 60% to about $4.28 billion (R80.4bn), and revenue fell by 20% to $107.4bn.

The group said this followed extreme global geopolitical and economic turbulence in 2022, which pushed prices for many coal and gas benchmarks to record levels. Despite this, the group announced a “top-up” return to shareholders of $2.2bn, which includes $1bn in a special dividend and $1.2bn in share buybacks. Glencore’s CEO, Gary Nagle, said: “Against the backdrop of a normalisation of commodity market imbalances and volatility, primarily across the energy spectrum, our Marketing and Industrial segments posted a healthy earnings performance, delivering group Adjusted Ebitda of $9.4 billion, cash generated by operating activities of $8.4 billion and net income attributable to equity holders of $4.6 billion.

“Reflecting these solid headline earnings, together with a $3.7 billion release of net working capital, including $1.4 billion of readily marketable inventories, net funding remained static over the period, after disbursing $5.2 billion of shareholder returns, $2.5 billion of net capital expenditure and $2.7 billion of final 2022 tax payments in Australia and Colombia. Net debt finished the period at $1.5 billion,” he said. Nagle said as the world moved towards a low-carbon economy, Glencore remained focused on supporting the energy needs of today while investing in their transition metals portfolio. “Over the year to date, we committed $1.25 billion, mainly on purchasing the balance of the large, long-life MARA copper project, not already held by Glencore, and acquiring a minority stake in Alunorte, a world-class alumina refinery, thereby providing Glencore with long-term exposure to lower-quartile carbon alumina.

“We look to the future confident that we have the right pathway to succeed in a Net-zero economy and create sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders, while operating in a responsible and ethical manner across all aspects of our business,” Nagle said. Looking ahead, Nagle said moderating inflation and supportive government policy in China across key end-user sectors, were bringing a more positive macro-economic backdrop in the second half of 2023. “Low metal inventories, higher production costs, geopolitical uncertainty, and energy transition demand are all supportive of above-average real-term prices through the cycle and into the longer term.