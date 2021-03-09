Deutsche Konsum Reit lists on JSE main board

CAPE TOWN - DEUTSCHE Konsum Reit (DKR), which invests in convenience retail properties and is well established in the central and regional areas of Germany outside of major cities, successfully completed its secondary listing on the JSE’s main board yesterday. The company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Berlin Stock Exchange. DKR shares opened at R1 on the JSE yesterday but were not traded. DKR chief executive Rolf Elgeti said yesterday: “The rationale is to establish a positive relationship and reliable track record with the South African market. Also, to raise capital in a new market to fund further acquisitions in due course and to increase the liquidity and tradeability in the company’s shares.” He said the company was initially attracted to South Africa by its deep capital markets, the understanding of the property space by the investor community and its well-regulated exchange.

DKR shares opened at R1 yesterday but wre not traded.In the results for its first financial quarter, rental increased 32 percent to e16.2 million (about R296m), and net asset value was up 2 percent to e11.34 per share. Loan-tovalue was 51 percent. Its portfolio has continued to grow since December 31, 2020, with 11 new properties since the beginning of the new financial year.

As at December 31, 2020, it had 164 retail properties with a balance sheet value of about e831.6m. Further properties were being acquired.

“Despite the current lockdown for parts of the German retail sector due to the corona pandemic, there have so far been no significant rent deferrals or rent losses on the part of the tenants affected,” the group said in its results.

Another aspect of the South African listing was to raise capital in a new market to fund acquisitions and increase the liquidity and tradeability in the company’s shares.

Its focus at its retail centres is on non-cyclical retail tenants, such as large German food retailers, retail warehouse stores and drug stores that provide “essential” services and goods, which has made the business resilient to the impact of the lockdowns in Germany.

The group said its long-term prospects were encouraging, which was enhanced by the fact that each new acquisition would contribute towards the economies of scale and positively impact profitability.

