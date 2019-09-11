DHL Express announced that their e-commerce platform eShop is now available in 14 additional countries across the region. Photo: File

DURBAN – DHL Express announced that their e-commerce platform eShop is now available in 14 additional countries across the region. This increases the platform’s reach to 34 countries across sub-Saharan Africa and it was launched in April 2019. South Africa was one of the first countries where the eShop was launched.

Hennie Heymans, chief executive of DHL Express sub-Saharan Africa, said that the user uptake on the DHL Africa eShop app has been remarkable over the last five months, not only from the number of downloads, but just as importantly, from an order perspective. Which is why DHL is excited to launch DHL Africa eShop in Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Chad, Ethiopia, Guinea, Lesotho, Liberia, Mali, Namibia, Niger, Sudan, and Togo.

"DHL adopted a phased approach for the rollout of the platform on the continent, with the initial launch implemented in 11 countries to test the market’s reaction. Within the first seven weeks, the response from the consumer market was so impressive, that the second phase was initiated – which added 9 more countries to the list. Now we are once again able to build on that momentum, with the biggest single rollout phase so far," said Heymans.

The DHL Africa eShop app offers African consumers unprecedented access to international retailers on an easy-to-use platform, with great convenience and speed. It also enables many global brands to connect with a captive African market.

The DHL Africa eShop enables African customers to shop directly from over 200 American and UK-based online retailers, with purchases delivered to their door, by DHL Express. This solution was developed in partnership with Link Commerce – a division of Mall for Africa.

He adds that while Africa’s e-commerce market is still lagging behind the rest of the globe in terms of annual turnover, it may well make significant strides to catching up in the near future.

As the global leader in express logistics, DHL is well positioned to connect African consumers with these exciting global brands. "We are committed to driving e-commerce growth on the continent for retailers as they work to expose their brands to international markets and also for consumers, who want easy access to global brands," concluded Heymans.

e-commerce in South Africa

South Africa has experienced growth in the e-commerce sector according to Statista. The market and consumer data provider showed that South African e-commerce revenue for 2019 was $3.308 million, that is 13.6 percent year on year growth.

The number of e-commerce also increased 7.8 percent for 2019 and that there are 30.5 million e-commerce users in South Africa.

Statista's data showed that for 2019 cards was the most popular form of payment for e-commerce followed by eWallet and the bank transfer.

According to Statista, the most amount of purchases through e-commerce were for the following three categories:

Electronics and media Toys.hobby and DIY Furniture and appliances

BUSINESS REPORT