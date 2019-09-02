Hennie Heymans, Chief Executive of DHL Express Sub Saharan Africa. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - DHL Express has announced the launch of a mobile app that will allow its customers in Sub Saharan Africa to track and coordinate the delivery of their shipments. The app has the following features:

1. Customers can access accurate shipping quotations

2. Find the closest DHL Service points for easy collections and deliveries

3. Track their shipments in real time

Hennie Heymans, Chief Executive of DHL Express Sub Saharan Africa, who said that the DHL Express Mobile app is part of DHL Express’ ongoing commitment to drive innovations that enhance customer experience.

"The app is an exciting new addition to our service offering in Sub Saharan Africa and has been launched in South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Tanzania and Uganda, and will be rolled out in a further 40 countries across the region by the end of 2020," said Heymans.

The Chief Executive explained that the DHL Express Mobile app offers a number of key benefits to customers, allowing them to access valuable features on the move.

"Customers can access accurate shipping quotations, find their closest DHL Service Points for easy collections and deliveries and of course, track their shipments in real time. Embracing digitalization is the name of the game when it comes to enhancing customer experience and we are excited to introduce yet another exciting mobile application to our customers across the region.” .

A report by GSMA Intelligence revealed that mobile phones and services are enabling business growth in Africa. The mobile ecosystem has made a significant contribution to the economy in Sub Saharan Africa so far, with an economic value contribution of $110 billion, equivalent to 7.1 percent of the region’s GDP in 2017.

He adds that it’s not only about new technology, but also a different mindset and culture. Our customers are constantly evolving and changing the ways that they communicate, work, travel and consume, so we need to ensure that we are providing them with solutions that are agile enough to adapt to their changing needs.

With online transactions growing exponentially in Africa, Heymans says that there is a clear demand for integrated mobile solutions that allow customers to transact whenever and wherever they are.



The app which was developed in-house through DHL's Global IT services team is available on both iOS and Android.

"As the global leader in express logistics, DHL is constantly working towards providing cutting-edge solutions that help to connect Africa’s consumers and business owners with the global market" concluded Heymans.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE