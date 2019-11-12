JOHANNESBURG - Logistics company DHL said on Tuesday it had launched a digital road freight platform connecting shippers and transport providers in sub-Saharan Africa. The Salodoo! platform as first launched in Germany in 2017 and has since grown to involve more than 18,000 shippers and over 7,000 carriers with more than 250,000 trucks travelling to over 25 European countries.

DHL said with South Africa as its launch pad into sub-Saharan Africa, the platform was the first digital logistics one available in the region that offers a single, simple and reliable interface for shippers and transport providers to best optimize cost, routes, cargo and transit times.

It said much of the region’s road freight operations remained fragmented and highly traditional, missing out on the visibility, efficiency and security that logistics technology offered.

“Digital transformation is a top priority for the industry and given the demographics, we expect demand for digital transformation to be driven by emerging markets globally,” said Tobias Maier, CEO of Saloodo! Middle East and Africa.