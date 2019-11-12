JOHANNESBURG  - Logistics company DHL said on Tuesday it had launched a digital road freight platform connecting shippers and transport providers in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Salodoo! platform as first launched in Germany in 2017 and has since grown to involve more than 18,000 shippers and over 7,000 carriers with more than 250,000 trucks travelling to over 25 European countries.

DHL said with South Africa as its launch pad into sub-Saharan Africa, the platform was the first digital logistics one available in the region that offers a single, simple and reliable interface for shippers and transport providers to best optimize cost, routes, cargo and transit times.

It said much of the region’s road freight operations remained fragmented and highly traditional, missing out on the visibility, efficiency and security that logistics technology offered.

“Digital transformation is a top priority for the industry and given the demographics, we expect demand for digital transformation to be driven by emerging markets globally,” said Tobias Maier, CEO of Saloodo! Middle East and Africa.

“Africa is the world’s youngest continent with 60 percent of the continent below 25. This is a dynamic generation of digitally-minded young adults, demanding smart, digital solutions both on the business and home front.”

“With real-time visibility, Saloodo! will inject greater transparency and efficiency to the road network in the region, enabling shippers – from small enterprises and start-ups to large multinational groups - to find trusted and reliable freight carriers in South Africa. This will in turn help carriers manage existing fleets and optimize capacity with full truckload shipments,” Maier added.

With a market value of R 121.1 billion, road freight volumes in South Africa have been increasing steadily. Intra-Africa exports accounted for 26 percent of South Africa's exports and 12 percent of imports in 2018, almost half of which were with neighboring countries.

- African News Agency (ANA)