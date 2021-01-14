DHL spends R126m for new warehouse at OR Tambo

CAPE TOWN - DHL GLOBAL Forwarding is investing R126.5 million into a new 13 000 square metre facility in Skypark Business Estate near OR Tambo International Airport.

The additional warehouse space of 10 000m² doubles existing capacity, a statement from DHL Global Forwarding said yesterday.

DHL Global Forwarding South Africa MD Clement Blanc said while it was too early to fully grasp the economic impact of the current pandemic, their confidence in investing ahead of the curve was supported by the group’s diverse service portfolio and long established foothold in Africa.

“As the world’s largest area moves toward economic integration, our 5-year strategy to sharpen our core business offerings and accelerate digitalisation will further our growth in the region and specifically, in South Africa,” he said.

The warehouse would include a specialised cold chain facility of three adjustable temperature controlled refrigerators geared to handle life science and health-care products in and out of SA.