Diamond producer Pluczenik launches in the country

Pluczenik chief executive Chaim Pluczenik said: “Our heart has always been in South Africa where my family established the company over 70 years ago. The time is now right for us to have a new cutting and a polishing factory in the country to help it meet its beneficiation objectives and support communities in a country where diamonds have a long history and heritage”.

The factory will be headed by Kealeboga Pule, an entrepreneur and founder of Nungu Diamonds, a 100 percent black owned exclusive jewellery making company he owns with his wife Ursula.

Commenting on the partnership, Pule said: “This historic and full circle announcement is not only a reflection of Pluczeniks’ pledge of ploughing back where it all began, but a commitment to increased job creation after the industry was hard hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.” - Dineo Faku