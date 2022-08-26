Did you know you need this R400 certificate to work for Department of Public Service and Administration?

Did you know about the R400 certificate required for entry into the Senior Management Service at the Department of Public Service and Administration? The qualification essentially evaluates how efficient a person is.

Called the Nyukela Programme, it was designed in conjunction with the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) as an online course. The purpose of the programme is to: Create appreciation of the public service as a special career.

Deepen understanding of the mindset, attributes, values, skills and knowledge required to serve in the Senior Management Service.

Complement the public service recruitment process by ensuring that entrants to the Senior Management Service have appropriate competences for their job roles. But before you enrol for the course, take note of the additional requirements:

Information found on the Nyukela Programme site. Non-credit bearing It should be noted that this course is non-credit bearing. Once all course requirements have been met, the participants will receive a Certificate of Successful Completion. According to the government website, participants can learn at a time and pace that suits them. “It takes approximately 120 hours to complete the course inclusive of all assessment activities.”

Registration and Payment Details The course fee is R400 and once you have completed the registration form and paid online, the system will generate an email with your login details. Your login details will be sent to the email address you provided on the registration form on the same day. But there is more …

There is always the fine print. According to the government, the course is applicable to public servants and citizens who wish to apply for a position in the Senior Management Service of the Public Service, but you also need to meet the relevant requirements. These include: Qualifications

Years of experience What do you need to be a senior manager in the government? Good question. Participants need an undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or diploma depending on the job) and five years of middle-management experience. The basic salary for a position at this level is R1 147 609 per annum, which is R95 634 per month.

