Didi cybersecurity probe blindsides shareholders days after debut

INVESTORS were shocked by the announcement of a Chinese regulatory probe into ride-hailing firm Didi just two days after its $4.4 billion (about R62.73bn) New York stock market debut. Although Didi’s initial public offering (IPO) prospectus did mention some of the regulatory risks to its operations, there was no indication that the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) would begin investigating the company and ban it from accepting new users during the review.

Didi said yesterday it was not aware of the probe announced by the CAC on July 2, which sent its shares as much as 10 percent lower, before its IPO. The stock closed down 5.3 percent and did not trade yesterday because of the US holiday. The CAC followed up two days later with an order for Didi’s app to be removed from app stores in China, saying the company had illegally collected users’ personal data. “Prior to the IPO, Didi had no knowledge of the CAC’s decisions, announced on July 2 and July 4, 2021, with respect to the cybersecurity review and suspension of new user registrations in China, and the removal of the Didi Chuxing app from the app stores in China, respectively,” Didi said in a statement.

News that the order to remove the apps from sale caught six fund investors who had attended Didi’s IPO roadshow, including two of whom were allocated stock in the deal, off guard. One hedge fund source, who could not be named because he was not permitted to speak to the media, said the CAC news was bizarre and unexpected given it came so soon after the IPO. The CAC said its action was to protect national security and the public interest, but spooked investors said the timing would cast a shadow over plans by other Chinese tech companies to list in the US or raise funds in global markets.

The move was interpreted as a ratcheting up of pressure on Chinese tech companies, which started with the scuttling of a $37bn listing planned by Alibaba fintech affiliate Ant Group late last year. “The (Chinese Communist) Party had previously targeted Ant Group, which was planning an IPO and was forced to cancel,” said Ryan Fedasiuk, research analyst at Georgetown’s Centre for Security and Emerging Technology. “But this step is an escalation, because it is retroactive, effectively punishing investors that participated in a completed IPO. The CAC commenced review and suspended Didi’s presence on Chinese app stores just days after its public debut,” he said.

Yesterday, Didi said the order to remove its app from stores in China could hurt revenue. “It caught everyone by surprise, but occasional antitrust action is what we could expect from tech names,” Edison Pun, a senior market analyst at Saxo Markets, said of the move. “The suspension (of Didi’s app download) will definitely hurt investment confidence, as it’s just listed in the US market, and that will need time to allow the investors to adjust to valuation,” Pun said.