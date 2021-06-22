DiDi driver registration now open in Gauteng
Share this article:
Ride-hailing service DiDi is expanding and bringing entrepreneurship opportunities to Gauteng.
In a statement, the company said driver registration is now open in Johannesburg and Pretoria, and those looking to be partners are encouraged to sign up to DiDi’s mobility platform.
"Entrepreneurial benefits of joining the platform include a 0% take rate for the first four weeks if you sign up and have all documentation approved before the launch date," Didi said.
"You will also get an R250 sign-up bonus when you sign up before the launch date and complete ten trips within the first week of the launch. Other benefits include up to R15 000 for driver and rider referrals (R300 each)," the company added.
According to DiDi, the company aims to provide affordable mobility options for the public and flexible entrepreneurship opportunities for driver- partners.
The company said its safety features for drivers and passengers include:
– Facial recognition for drivers
– Share trip with contacts for drivers and riders
– SOS button for riders and drivers linked to Police
– Safety hotline provides drivers and riders with safety response support available 24/7
– Preview information of drivers and riders
– Preview trip destination for drivers and ride cost estimate for riders
– Unmatch from riders for drivers and unmatch from drivers for riders
– Private (hidden) numbers with communication facilitated through the app
– Safety training for drivers
In April, DiDi Chuxing started its registration process for drivers in Cape Town.
DiDi had a pilot launch in Gqeberha in March. Since the pilot launch, more than 2 000 drivers in the city have already downloaded the DiDi Drivers app, enabling more than 20 000 residents, who have already signed up with DiDi, to reach their destination.
The expansion of DiDi in Gauteng marks another milestone for a fast-growing network of markets, which now includes 15 countries.
BUSINESS REPORT