DiDi driver registration now open in Gauteng

In a statement, the company said driver registration is now open in Johannesburg and Pretoria, and those looking to be partners are encouraged to sign up to DiDi’s mobility platform.

"Entrepreneurial benefits of joining the platform include a 0% take rate for the first four weeks if you sign up and have all documentation approved before the launch date," Didi said.

"You will also get an R250 sign-up bonus when you sign up before the launch date and complete ten trips within the first week of the launch. Other benefits include up to R15 000 for driver and rider referrals (R300 each)," the company added.

According to DiDi, the company aims to provide affordable mobility options for the public and flexible entrepreneurship opportunities for driver- partners.