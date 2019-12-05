Bodley said the group sold its iconic property, The Campus, to the black women-led Property Fund. He said the sale was part of a wider restructuring exercise to focus the group on its core business, with Dimension Data now currently occupying less than 50percent of The Campus. “For us, these were imperatives on many fronts, one to continue to show our commitment to South Africa and secondly continue relevance in the market and continue to trade,” Bodley said. “This year we are close to achieving BBEE Level 1.”
Bodley said the company had taken advantage of the continuing consequence principle after doing two previous BEE transactions in 2004 and 2012. The transactions transferred R1.26bn to its beneficiaries.
He said the group launched an employee share option scheme (Esop) that saw qualifying employees holding 15 percent of equity.
Bodley said the scheme would vest in three years and employees would be paid out in seven years.