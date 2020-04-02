Dineplan releases free voucher system to aid hospitality industry during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - South African reservations management software company, Dineplan, has launched an initiative to help generate cashflow during the lockdown period. Restaurants, and any other businesses, can use the FREE 'Dineplan Voucher Plan' platform officially released last week, which allows consumers to show their support by purchasing vouchers now to use at a later stage. Dineplan Director Greg Whitfield said, "We wanted to use our expertise and resources to help our restaurant clients in any way that we could and decided a voucher platform would be the most effective solution to help our restaurants, and other small businesses, generate cashflow during the shutdown to hopefully survive and help pay their staff and their families during this time". According to Whitfield, many businesses are adding a little something extra to incentivise consumers to buy their vouchers, so when they use their voucher, it's worth more than what they paid. "We all need to work together and help each other to get through this difficult time as best we can, and consumers can make a difference by supporting their favourite restaurants, cafés and small businesses in this way," said Whitfield.

The system is flexible enough to help businesses outside the hospitality industry as well. Any businesses that would like to make use of the voucher platform are welcome to do so. It has been built it with restaurants and cafés in mind, but it is perfectly suitable for any other businesses such as hair or nail salons, fitness studios, retail shops, spa's, hair salons, golf courses, hotels etc.

Here's how it works:

1. Dineplan provides the business with a voucher link to easily add to their business website and social media pages.

2. When a consumer follows this link, it will open a webpage specific to the business, with a list of voucher options chosen by the business for the consumer to choose from.

3. The consumer is then redirected to a payment portal where they can make an EFT payment.

4. The restaurant is immediately notified once payment for the voucher has been received, and the consumer automatically receives their paid-for voucher via email. All vouchers are valid for three years from date of purchase as stipulated in the Consumer Protection Act.

The Dineplan vouchers will help the restaurant industry that is feeling the pinch because restaurants have been shut down during the lockdown period.

In a statement released to the Restaurant Association of South Africa, the Minister of Tourism, Mmmamoloko Kuyabi-Ngubane said that no restaurant will be operational during the lock down.

The statement said that in compliance with the nation-wide lockdown it should be noted that all restaurants, cafes, bars, coffee shops will be required to comply with the nation-wide lockdown for 21 days.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE