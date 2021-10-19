Dis-Chem eyes interim earnings leaping by up to 37.6%

PHARMACEUTICAL chain store Dis-Chem said yesterday that for the six-months to August 31 the firm was expecting to announce earnings per share and headline earnings per share of between 47.7c and 49.5c - an increase of between 32.6 percent and 37.6 percent compared to the comparative period. It said the Competition Tribunal on October 8 had approved its deal with Kaelo Holdings, a company that makes health care more accessible to less affluent South Africans.

Dis-Chem announced on December 21, 2020 that it had entered into agreements with the founding shareholders and management of Kaelo to acquire 25 percent of the issued share capital and shareholder claims of Kaelo. “This transaction, together with previous investments and acquisitions, positions Dis-Chem to augment the provision of care in a rapidly evolving primary care landscape. Dis-Chem and Kaelo are both committed to playing leading roles in the ubiquitous access to affordable and quality private primary healthcare, ” it said. Dis-Chem would pay up to R195 million for the company, subject to company performance hurdles in the full 2022 period. Upon closure of the transaction, R160m would be payable.