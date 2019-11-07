JOHANNESBURG - South African drugstore chain Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd reported a 39% drop in interim profit on Thursday, hurt by strike-related costs and lower demand from suppliers.





Dis-Chem, which competes with Clicks Group, said headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell to 31 South African cents per share in the six months ended Aug. 31, from 50.7 cents per share, which was the restated figure a year ago.





HEPS is the main profit measure for companies in South Africa that strips out certain one off items.





The company had been hit by a prolonged strike from November last year to March over workers’ wage demands, which led it to miss earnings expectations for its full fiscal year that ended in February.



