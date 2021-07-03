Dis-chem launches delivery service

The service is set to offer delivery of products within 60 minutes and give customers access to more than 7000 products ranging across health, nutrition, beauty, cosmetic and electrical goods.

DeliverD will be trialled in selected stores in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and other metropolitan areas. During the trial phase, however, only a limited number of products will be available for purchase.

Dis-Chem executive director Saul Saltzman said: "DeliverD complements our existing online offering, and this development taps directly into understanding what our customers want, central to which is convenience. We have seen significant online growth in the past 12 months, and the ongoing customer demand for quick, same-day online service was a key driver behind the introduction of this offering".

Saltzman said delivery times would depend on customer needs, location, and availability of slots.