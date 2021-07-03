Business ReportCompanies
The service is set to offer delivery of products within 60 minutes, and give customers access to more than 7000 products ranging across health, nutrition, beauty, cosmetic and electrical goods. Picture: Karen Sandison, ANA.
The service is set to offer delivery of products within 60 minutes, and give customers access to more than 7000 products ranging across health, nutrition, beauty, cosmetic and electrical goods. Picture: Karen Sandison, ANA.

Dis-chem launches delivery service

By Farah Khalfe Time of article published 50m ago

Share this article:

Pharmaceutical chain store, Dis-Chem, has announced the launch of its same-day, on-demand delivery service called DeliverD.

The service is set to offer delivery of products within 60 minutes and give customers access to more than 7000 products ranging across health, nutrition, beauty, cosmetic and electrical goods.

DeliverD will be trialled in selected stores in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and other metropolitan areas. During the trial phase, however, only a limited number of products will be available for purchase.

Dis-Chem executive director Saul Saltzman said: "DeliverD complements our existing online offering, and this development taps directly into understanding what our customers want, central to which is convenience. We have seen significant online growth in the past 12 months, and the ongoing customer demand for quick, same-day online service was a key driver behind the introduction of this offering".

Saltzman said delivery times would depend on customer needs, location, and availability of slots.

The company said the trial phase would allow loyal Dis-Chem customers to try the service and provide feedback, this, in turn, will help Dis-Chem improve its service.

“We foresee the trial phase being a partnership with our customers so that we can, ultimately, bring the best possible experience, and we welcome feedback so that we can refine this service," Dis-chem said.

Dis-Chem said DeliverD would initially be available to customers situated within 10km of the following stores during the trial:

Athol Oaklands (Blubird)

Ballito Lifestyle Centre

Boksburg North

Brooklyn

Canal Walk - Century City

Cape Gate

Carlswald

Cavendish/Claremont

Centurion Mall

Clearwater Mall

Cornubia Mall

Farramere

Ferndale

Garden Route Mall

Hazeldean Square

Hillcrest DBN

Linksfield

Lynnwood Lane

Mall of Africa

Montana (Kollenade)

Nicolway Centre

Northgate

Paarl Mall

Rosebank Mall

Somerset West Mall

Table Bay Mall

The Club Surgical

The Point Centre (Sea Point)

Whale Coast Village Mall

Willowbridge Centre

Woodmead

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

Share this article: