Dis-chem launches delivery service
Pharmaceutical chain store, Dis-Chem, has announced the launch of its same-day, on-demand delivery service called DeliverD.
The service is set to offer delivery of products within 60 minutes and give customers access to more than 7000 products ranging across health, nutrition, beauty, cosmetic and electrical goods.
DeliverD will be trialled in selected stores in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and other metropolitan areas. During the trial phase, however, only a limited number of products will be available for purchase.
Dis-Chem executive director Saul Saltzman said: "DeliverD complements our existing online offering, and this development taps directly into understanding what our customers want, central to which is convenience. We have seen significant online growth in the past 12 months, and the ongoing customer demand for quick, same-day online service was a key driver behind the introduction of this offering".
Saltzman said delivery times would depend on customer needs, location, and availability of slots.
The company said the trial phase would allow loyal Dis-Chem customers to try the service and provide feedback, this, in turn, will help Dis-Chem improve its service.
“We foresee the trial phase being a partnership with our customers so that we can, ultimately, bring the best possible experience, and we welcome feedback so that we can refine this service," Dis-chem said.
Dis-Chem said DeliverD would initially be available to customers situated within 10km of the following stores during the trial:
Athol Oaklands (Blubird)
Ballito Lifestyle Centre
Boksburg North
Brooklyn
Canal Walk - Century City
Cape Gate
Carlswald
Cavendish/Claremont
Centurion Mall
Clearwater Mall
Cornubia Mall
Farramere
Ferndale
Garden Route Mall
Hazeldean Square
Hillcrest DBN
Linksfield
Lynnwood Lane
Mall of Africa
Montana (Kollenade)
Nicolway Centre
Northgate
Paarl Mall
Rosebank Mall
Somerset West Mall
Table Bay Mall
The Club Surgical
The Point Centre (Sea Point)
Whale Coast Village Mall
Willowbridge Centre
Woodmead
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE