Dis-Chem launches ‘extra’ rewards programme offering health policyholders 20% discounts on products

‘extra by Dis-Chem’ offers policyholders access to an immediate 20% discount on a variety of healthy and essential products, 365 days a year.

This includes a basket of 2 500+ health, home care, personal care, and baby products from leading brands, from all Dis-Chem stores and the Dis-Chem online store.

Speaking at the launch event that was held in Sandton, Morningside, chief financial officer of Dis-Chem, Rui Morais, said, “We selected vendors to participate in our rewards programme, and the fact that they came on board shows that they shared the vision that we have as well, which is trying to give access and affordability to more South Africans to taste and feel private healthcare.”

Also speaking at the event, Dis-Chem’s Health general manager, Jessica Bates, said, “With Dis-Chem launching affordable medical insurance, gap cover, and now this incredible rewards programme, everything is underpinned to Dis-Chem wanting to make private healthcare affordable to all South Africans, so all citizens in this country are able to access quality healthcare that they need.”