Dis-Chem to impose mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for employees from February 2022

“We are first and foremost an organisation that operates in the healthcare sector, and it is critical that we embody care, a focus on the wellbeing of all, and care for life. Also, a large proportion of our employees interact directly with the public,” said the company.

Pharmacy chain Dis-Chem Group has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to consider mandatory vaccinations for Covid-19 in workspaces. The company notified employees of its strategy to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory, a requirement which will be initiated from February 1, 2022.

According to Dis-Chem, employees who are not fully vaccinated by the set date will be required to provide negative Antigen tests every Monday, and wear masks at all times. “Both of these will be at the employees’ cost. If either of these are not complied with, disciplinary action will be taken.

Dis-Chem urged workers who have not been vaccinated to do so within the given time period. Those who still need to receive their second Pfizer shot were encouraged to finalise their vaccination process by January 31, 2022.

The pharmacy giant joins other South African companies in the process of imposing mandatory vaccinations on their employees from next year such as Discovery Group, Curro, Sanlam, MTN Group, Old Mutual, Standard Bank, and Game.