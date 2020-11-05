Dis-Chem’s H1 earnings benefits as an essential services provider during Covid-19

JOHANNESBURG - South African drug store chain Dis-Chem Pharmacies reported on Thursday a 16.2 percent rise in half-year earnings as it benefited from being an essential services provider during the Covid-19 pandemic, although it was restricted from selling some items.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, for the six months ended Aug. 31 rose to 36 cents from 31 cents in 2019.

During the initial stage of the lockdown period, Dis-Chem was unable to sell 20 percent of its products, including higher-margin products from its beauty category, the firm said.

The country also experienced fewer cold and flu cases than in previous years as a result of social distancing, increased sanitising measures, people working from home and children not going to school.