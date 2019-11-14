Independent disciplinary committee chairperson Mohammed Chohan said Singh informed the hearing through his lawyers that he had elected not to participate, but did not object to the proceedings continuing.
Advocate Hamilton Maenetje, presenting the case for Saica, said Singh misled Transnet about cost savings when he presented the locomotive deal with four global original equipment manufacturers in 2013.
Maenetje said Singh’s presentation excluded forecast increases based on potential currency fluctuations, as it was not based on the rand.
He said this later caused problems for Transnet, as the figures had to be adjusted for foreign exchange.