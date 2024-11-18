Discovery SA comes under fire for inviting Israeli health officials to Summit

One of the largest medical aid companies in the country, Discovery South Africa has come under fire on social media for hosting a Health Summit with Israeli healthcare providers. This comes after prolonged attacks carried out by Israel on Palestine and other nations that stood by Gaza.

The FOH Leadership Symposium hosted by Discovery SA is due to take place in Cape Town tomorrow. Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh, Director at the International Commission of Jurists - Africa, tweeted that the company’s intention to host Israeli healthcare officials was ‘tone deaf and unconscionable.’ She said in a tweet, “@Discovery_SA hosting a Health Summit with Israeli health care providers while Israel destroys Gaza hospitals is tone deaf and unconscionable. Despite CSO protests Summit will proceed on 19 Nov in Cape Town.”

@Discovery_SA hosting a Health Summit with Israeli health care providers while Israel destroys Gaza hospitals is tone deaf and unconscionable. Despite CSO protests Summit will proceed on 19 Nov in Cape Town. @BDSmovement @HealthJusticeIn @Follow_SALC @DIRCO_ZA @dailymaverick pic.twitter.com/RpWPyLgsJ6 — Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh (@kaajal1) November 17, 2024 In response to the backlash, Discovery SA said in a statement that it acknowledged and appreciated the concerns by some of its stakeholders regarding the upcoming Future of Health (FOH) Summit and Leadership Symposium. In a statement, Discovery SA said, “The FOH Summit is a forum of senior healthcare leaders from leading healthcare organisations around the world, including South Africa, who come together to develop a shared vision for the future of healthcare. The Summit is an annual opportunity for these leaders to discuss topics relevant to patient care and healthcare systems including, patient safety, equitable access to healthcare and population-based healthcare, amongst others.”