Discovery SA comes under fire for inviting Israeli health officials to Summit

One of the largest medical aid companies in the country, Discovery South Africa has come under fire on social media for hosting a Health Summit with Israeli healthcare providers.
This comes after prolonged attacks carried out by Israel on Palestine and other nations that stood by Gaza.
The FOH Leadership Symposium hosted by Discovery SA is due to take place in Cape Town tomorrow.
Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh, Director at the International Commission of Jurists - Africa, tweeted that the company’s intention to host Israeli healthcare officials was ‘tone deaf and unconscionable.’
She said in a tweet, “@Discovery_SA hosting a Health Summit with Israeli health care providers while Israel destroys Gaza hospitals is tone deaf and unconscionable. Despite CSO protests Summit will proceed on 19 Nov in Cape Town.”
@Discovery_SA hosting a Health Summit with Israeli health care providers while Israel destroys Gaza hospitals is tone deaf and unconscionable. Despite CSO protests Summit will proceed on 19 Nov in Cape Town. @BDSmovement @HealthJusticeIn @Follow_SALC @DIRCO_ZA @dailymaverick pic.twitter.com/RpWPyLgsJ6— Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh (@kaajal1) November 17, 2024
In response to the backlash, Discovery SA said in a statement that it acknowledged and appreciated the concerns by some of its stakeholders regarding the upcoming Future of Health (FOH) Summit and Leadership Symposium.
In a statement, Discovery SA said, “The FOH Summit is a forum of senior healthcare leaders from leading healthcare organisations around the world, including South Africa, who come together to develop a shared vision for the future of healthcare. The Summit is an annual opportunity for these leaders to discuss topics relevant to patient care and healthcare systems including, patient safety, equitable access to healthcare and population-based healthcare, amongst others.”
“FOH is a global constellation of leading healthcare organisations and hospitals across six continents and more than 14 countries globally. Esteemed institutions such as Duke-Margolis, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Stanford Medicine, Great Ormond Street Hospital, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Royal Melbourne Hospital and the Sheba Medical Center contribute to this initiative, alongside more than 35 other organisations globally,” the company further stated.
“For clarity, the delegates from Israel attending the FOH Summit are administrators and managers of the Sheba Medical Centre, not the Israeli Ministry of Health. There is, therefore, no direct involvement of the Israeli Ministry of Health in the FOH Summit. Furthermore, Discovery Health's involvement is solely aimed at continued advancement of healthcare in South Africa. Against the backdrop of the health system transformation currently underway in South Africa, and our collective efforts towards achieving universal access to care, we believe that open dialogue and collaboration are essential to better healthcare. With the Summit being held in South Africa for the first time, we have an opportunity to learn from some of the leading hospitals and healthcare organisations globally and to engage in discussions that foster innovation and equity in healthcare for all,” Discovery further stated.
BUSINESS REPORT