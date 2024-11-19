Discovery SA's Future Of Health Summit sparks outrage amid Israel-Palestine conflict

JSE-listed company, Discovery South Africa, which holds the largest open medical scheme in the country came under fire on Monday for inviting Israeli healthcare workers to its Future Of Health (FOH) Summit that is taking place today in Cape Town. The company told Business Report that the delegates from Israel attending the Summit are administrators and managers of the Sheba Medical Centre, and not the Israeli Ministry of Health.

This comes after Discovery SA was called out on social media for the company’s intention to host Israeli healthcare officials, saying it was ‘tone deaf and unconscionable.’ Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh, Director at the International Commission of Jurists - Africa, tweeted on Monday, “@Discovery_SA hosting a Health Summit with Israeli healthcare providers while Israel destroys Gaza hospitals is tone deaf and unconscionable. Despite CSO protests Summit will proceed on 19 Nov in Cape Town.” The outrage on media platforms in South Africa concerned the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, which has seen thousands of Palestinians killed, injured and displaced from their homes from Israeli attacks.

Discovery, in a statement, said that it acknowledged and appreciated the concerns expressed by some of our stakeholders regarding the upcoming FOH Summit and Leadership Symposium. It said that the FOH Summit is a forum of senior healthcare leaders from leading healthcare organisations around the world, including South Africa, who come together to develop a shared vision for the future of healthcare. Discovery further stated that the Summit is an annual opportunity for these leaders to discuss topics relevant to patient care and healthcare systems including, patient safety, equitable access to healthcare and population-based healthcare, amongst others.