JOHANNESBURG – Africa’s leading wines and spirits producer and marketer Distell said on Tuesday it was launching Libertas Vineyards and Estates as a new stand-alone company with ownership of all its premium brands. The move is a significant shift from Distell’s previous approach where premium wines were managed as a division within the global company’s multi-category portfolio, Libertas Vineyards and Estates managing director Kay Nash said.

The portfolio of brands includes Alto, Nederburg, Durbanville Hills, Plaisir de Merle, Pongrácz, Fleur du Cap and Allesverloren and as well as the unique heritage assets of Chateau Libertas, Zonnebloem and the Tabernacle.

The new business will also revitalise the Oude Libertas site which will be the new home for premium wine in Stellenbosch.

“We are making bold decisions regarding how we operate and compete and Distell with their strong wine DNA, are championing the need for a new approach," Nash said.

"With Nederburg in our portfolio as well as ownership of all our assets, we can bring back the focus and build an entrepreneurial culture so critical to success in the category.”

African News Agency (ANA)