Distell passes interim dividend due to Heineken takeover

DISTELL shareholders will not receive a dividend for the six months to December 31 due to the finalising of its acquisition by brewing giant Heineken, and the uncertain environment. South Africa’s biggest liquor producer’s financial results released yesterday exceeded pre-pandemic levels, with group revenue up 15.8 percent on 12 percent higher volumes sold.

Revenue increased to R17.8 billion compared to the prior period, and it was more than 20 percent higher than pre-Covid levels. This was against a backdrop of Covid-19-related challenges, commodity cost pressures, global supply chain disruptions, imported goods’ cost increases, and glass shortages in the domestic market caused by “soaring demand for Savanna and core spirits brands”, the group said. Domestic revenue increased by 22.9 percent, with volumes up by 15.4 percent in a trading period reduced by 25 days compared to 38 days lost in the prior period.

All three main product categories recorded double-digit revenue growth, driven especially by exceptional premium cider and ready-to-drink (RTD) growth, led by Savanna. The spirits brands performed well, with the wine category benefiting from growth in mainstream and sparkling wine. E-commerce and digital sales channels continued their positive momentum. Outside South Africa, revenue increased by 0.9 percent on 6.5 percent higher sales volumes. Volumes in Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and eSwatini fell 1.4 percent while Botswana lost almost a third of its trading period due to extended restrictions. Namibia was heavily impacted by supply shortages.

Focus markets on the continent, outside the Southern African Customs Union, grew revenue by 5.3 percent, mainly in Mozambique, Zambia and Tanzania. Kenya grew volumes by 6.5 percent, particularly over the peak season, despite prolonged domestic channel closures due to government-imposed restrictions for most of the trading period. Excellent volume growth of 24.8 percent was achieved by cider and RTD brands in all of Distell’s key African markets.

Revenue in international markets outside Africa fell by 3.8 percent along with an expected volume decline of 9.5 percent. This was due to Taiwan, one of the largest revenue-contributing international regions, experiencing Covid-19-related channel closures for half of the trading period. The planned cessation of the sales of less profitable wine brands and the exit of the RTD business in various regions also contributed to the lower volume and revenue performance. South African port disruptions in July, 2021 also affected wine exports and performance in the period.