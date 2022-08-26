Distell sharply ratchets up the expenses ahead of Heineken deal conclusion

Distell, Africa’s biggest drinks and beverages group, massively increased its spending on administration and capital expenditure in what is likely to be its final full financial year before being taken over by Dutch brewer Heineken International. Its administration costs increased by a whopping R696.1 million to R2 billion in the year to June 30, 2022, this at a time when most listed companies are trying to contain costs as best they can in the high input cost and inflationary environment.

Distell, in its published results, attributed these sharply higher costs to an increase in the short-term incentive (STI) bonus provision for employees, increased investment in digital transformation initiatives and merger and acquisition costs related to the Heineken transaction. In the year, headline earnings and headline earnings per share increased by 36.8 percent to R2.3bn and by 36.7 percent to 1 051.8 cents, respectively. This means that although the group’s financial performance was strong for the year, the sharply higher administrative costs were almost equal to the earnings. Its 2021 financial results lists “rigorous” cost management as one of the group’s “critical strategic decisions”. Distell’s management could not be reached for further comment yesterday.

The spending did not end at administration - capital expenditure increased by a hefty 75.5 percent to R1.5bn from R877.8m. The group said it had “resumed its measured investment behind growth initiatives”. Of this, R881.5m was spent to replace assets, while a further R658.9m was allocated to capacity expansion, particularly to Savanna, international Scotch whisky and new Kenyan manufacturing facilities. Group operating costs rose by 20.2 percent - well above inflation, driven by “the current abnormal inflationary increase” in overall costs of goods sold (+22.6 percent) and excise taxes (+26.9 percent) due to product sales mix and rate increases.

Notwithstanding these increases in spending, the group said it continued to have a strong balance sheet with low levels of debt, and which would provide it with sufficient resources to capture growth opportunities. Distell said yesterday that the process of obtaining regulatory approvals for the Heineken transaction in all the relevant jurisdictions was continuing. “At present, all indications are that the implementation of the transaction can still occur before the end of 2022,” the group said.

