Diversity is crucial in driving transformation in the country’s fintech sector

A study conducted by Forbes ranked diversity and inclusion as the two biggest drivers of innovation and found these components to be critical components to ensure that companies are successful on a global scale. According to the CEO and co-founder of Ozow, an online payment services company, Thomas Pays, while a lot of work is being done across every sector to drive transformation and greater equality in the workplace, the tech industry has placed this issue front and centre in its growth strategies.

He said that advancements in technology are helping to create a more accessible, equal, and inclusive society. “Tech companies have entrenched diversity and inclusion into their value systems and how they operate like businesses – across every department and level,” said Pays. Oriel Pays Chief People Officer at Ozow said we need to ensure young girls have strong role models of other successful women in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) sector.