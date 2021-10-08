Do you have LiquiFruit products in your fridge? Pioneer Foods are recalling some of its products

If you have LiquiFruit products in your fridge, take note as you may need to remove them. Pioneer Foods said on Friday they are recalling some of their 100% apple juice products, sold under its LiquiFruit brand in South Africa, Botswana and Namibia, and Ceres brand in other jurisdictions.

According to Pioneer, an investigation has confirmed that a limited quantity of apple juice concentrate supplied to the company, contained elevated levels of patulin. Based on these results, the company took the decision to launch the recall. Patulin is a naturally occurring mycotoxin commonly associated with apples. The recall is based on the presence of this mycotoxin (patulin) exceeding 50 parts per billion (microgram/kg) which is the regulatory threshold. WHAT ARE THE PRODUCTS

The following LiquiFruit 100% Apple Juice SKUs sold inside South Africa, Botswana and Namibia are affected, with the relevant batch and production codes below: Supplied The following Ceres 100% Apple Juice SKUs sold outside of South Africa are affected, with the relevant batch and production codes below: “The health and wellbeing of our consumers is of absolute importance to us, and hence when we identified the potential of a food safety issue, following in-house standard testing and engagement with one of our local suppliers, we immediately launched an internal investigation into all our 100% apple juice products,” Tertius Carstens, the CEO of Pioneer Foods, said.