Do you have what it takes to be one of the 150 digital experts MTN is looking for?

MTN wants these professionals to assist in meeting the demand for digital solutions.

South African telecommunications company MTN is on the hunt for 150 digital experts.

MTN is on the lookout for positions such as UX and UI designers, product owners, performance marketers, digital content specialists, e-commerce experts, “full-stack” developers, “scrum masters”, and business analysts.

Chief of Human Resources at MTN South Africa Tebogo Maenetja said due to the high unemployment statistics in South Africa, it is important for companies to help create more jobs and opportunities.

“As we recover from the devastation of Covid-19, exciting job openings for young people and those with high-level digital skills and aptitude are opening up within MTN; proof of the power that connectivity holds for South Africans,” said Maenetja.