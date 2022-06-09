Doris Tshepe appointed next Competition Commissioner

The Competition Commission will from September have a new Commissioner in Doris Tshepe replacing Tembinkosi Bonakele whose work of the Commission, stretches over 18 years, nine years as Commissioner. In a late statement yesterday, the Department of Industry and Competition said Minister Patel announced that Cabinet had been briefed and supported the appointment of Tshepe. “Ms Doris Tshepe has wide experience on matters relating to the mandate of the Competition Commission and has been active in the competition field for many years. She brings deep insights from her work in advising Government on reforms to competition law and as a practitioner representing clients on competition cases,” Minister Patel said.

Tshepe holds a B Proc degree, a LLB degree and an LLM degree in Tax Law. She has been a practicing attorney for more than 20 years specialising in constitutional and administrative law, legislative drafting, media and communication law, commercial law, competition law and employment law with a wide range of public and private sector clients. She served on an Advisory Panel on the major amendments to the Competition Act, which was signed into law by President Ramaphosa in 2019. She has further served as the attorney in a number of significant competition cases. She served as the Managing Director at a prominent law firm, Cheadle Thompson and Haysom Inc (CTH) until 30 June 2018 and is a member of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC).

“Commissioner Bonakele has played an important role in developing the Competition Commission as an internationally-recognised economic regulator. His work to strengthen the Commission’s capacity in cartel and merger investigations has resulted in more competitive markets, substantial numbers of jobs retained, development programmes for small and medium business, and greater levels of investment. He has ably led efforts to establish South Africa as a leader in competition policy and enforcement internationally, particularly on the African continent,” Patel said. During his tenure, the Competition Commission was awarded numerous international awards for excellence. Commissioner Bonakele will continue in his position until Tshepe takes office.

