DURBAN – The MultiChoice Group reported a double-digit growth in earnings for the six months to end September, boosted by a 7 percent increase year on year in subscriber numbers.
The group added 1.2 million 90-day active subscribers, taking the overall subscriber base to 18.9 million households.
The group said on Monday that 8.2 million consists of households in South Africa and 10.7 million households in the Rest of Africa.
As a result its core headline earnings increased by 24 percent to R1.9 billion despite the 5 percent additional share allocation in MultiChoice South Africa gifted to Phuthuma Nathi shareholders in March.
Its revenue was up by 4 percent to R25.7bn and trading profit increased by 22 percent to R4.8bn.