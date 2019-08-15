Ajay and Atul Gupta. Sekunjalo says it is not the first time that the Gupta company has tried its luck. File Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN – Dr Iqbal Survé, the chairman of the Sekunjalo Group, which owns Independent Media, has rubbished claims contained in a civil suit instituted by Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments (Oakbay), which imply that Oakbay is entitled to a stake in some of the Sekunjalo-held entities. The suit also suggests that Sekunjalo Group Chairman, Dr Iqbal Survé, and former PIC boss Dr Dan Matjila, colluded to oust the Guptas from the deal to acquire Independent Media.

In an article published earlier today, Matjila commented through his lawyer, saying that he would oppose the claims as they are unsubstantiated.

The Gupta’s are seeking R1 billion in damages.

Survé said the claim by Oakbay against the company was ludicrous and strongly repudiated any suggestion of collusion.

He called the latest attempt by the Guptas against himself and Sekunjalo, laughable.

Speaking in Cape Town on Thursday, he dismissed the latest antics employed by the Guptas, as materially defective in all aspects, and that he will not dignify the summons with a response and has asked the courts to strike it off as an exception.

“We believe the claim to be frivolous. It is also not the first time that the Gupta company has tried its luck. We will therefore oppose their actions, as we have always done and look forward to seeing them in court to put an end to the matter, once and for all,” he said.

