SEKUNJALO INVESTMENT HOLDINGS (PTY) LTD MEDIA STATEMENT 11 February 2019

Cape Town – Sekunjalo Investment Holdings and Independent Media chairperson, Dr Iqbal Survé, states that he welcomes the DA’s statement calling on him to appear before the PIC Commission of Inquiry.

The Sekunjalo Group, Dr Survé and AYO Technology Solutions have been on record publicly for the last few weeks indicating that they welcomed the Commission, they support it fully and have asked the media to give the Commission time to do its work unhindered and uninfluenced.

Despite this, the Tiso Blackstar media group, in particular, the Sunday Times and Business Day, ENCA and other detractors of Independent Media and Dr Survé, have desperately tried to influence the Commission in order to defame Dr Survé, Sekunjalo and investee companies such as AYO.

Dr Survé is appalled at this abuse of the Commission’s process, which was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to look into the framework and structure of the PIC.

At no stage in the President’s terms of reference is there any mention of AYO or any other Sekunjalo investee company. Dr Survé said he would co-operate fully with the Commission in any way he can and to the best of his ability, including providing testimony at the hearing if required by the Commission.

“I will avail myself if I am required to do so. My only request to the Commission, should they invite me to present evidence, is that they ensure that I am given timeous notice, due to my international diary, sufficient time to prepare, and adequate time to set the record straight at the Commission. Sekunjalo and its investee companies have nothing to hide,” said Dr Survé.

“Sekunjalo and its investee companies, have the highest levels of governance. The only issue is that we are one of the most successful black corporates and are paying the price for competing against established interests. The Commission will provide a good opportunity to articulate what the group does, to demystify it, set the record straight and present the truth on an open platform, which our detractors have denied us to date.

“This can only vindicate Sekunjalo and clear the way for our investee companies, including AYO, to continue to do what it promised in its pre-listing statement, which is to create shareholder value including for the PIC,” said Dr Survé.

Issued on behalf of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings

