DRDGold maintains its dividend record

JOHANNESBURG – DRDGold maintained 13 consecutive years of paying a dividend after declaring a 35 cents-a-share final dividend during the year ended June 2020 on a four-fold jump in operating profits and a mushrooming in market capitalisation. The share price leapt nearly 5 percent in intraday trade on the JSE on the results to R26.51, closing the day at R24.56. DRDGold, which is 50.1 percent owned by Sibanye-Stillwater, also declared interim dividends of 50c per share for the year ended June 30, 2020, bringing the total dividend to 85c per share. Chief executive Neil Pretorius said the year under review had been one of extreme contrasts, citing that the first half was characterised by solid performance and a sense of confidence about the group's ability to maintain this, but by the middle of the third quarter the Covid-19 pandemic was upon the industry. “Amid the fear, uncertainty and challenges since March, investors globally have turned to gold and gold stock. This has handsomely reflected in our revenue and margin for the year,” said Pretorius.

Highlights of the group's extraordinary performance included a 320 percent climb in operating profit to R1.56 billion from R371.8 million a year earlier and free cash flow was R926.4m.

DRDGold’s market capitalisation soared more than 600 percent from R3bn to more than R23bn, and the share price also gained 500 percent year on year to R26.06 a share.

Group revenue also increased by 52 percent to R4.185bn due to higher gold production and gold sold, together with a 33 percent increase in the average rand gold price received to R768 675 a kilogram.

Headline earnings grew to R634.5m and 82.4c a share compared with headline earnings of R72.7m and 10.9c per share in the comparative period.

DRDGold ended the financial year with cash and cash equivalents of R1.715bn and the company said it remained free of bank debt as at the end of June.

In January Sibanye-Stillwater took control of DRDGold when it exercised its share purchase option to up its stake to 50.1 percent from 38 percent.

DRDGold said the business sought to play a bigger role in the Sibanye-Stillwater environmental value proposition and “to leverage the opportunities of other non-core surface assets in their portfolio”.

Total gold production increased by 9 percent to 5 424 kilograms.

However, gold production at the Ergo plant tumbled 11 percent from 4 493kg to 3 989kg mainly due to a 13 percent decrease in Ergo’s volume throughput from 23.2 million tons to 20.2 million tons a consequence of the Covid-19 lockdown, subsequent cautious ramp-up and interruptions in power supply from Eskom and the City of Ekurhuleni.

For the 2021 financial year, the group planned production of between 165 000 and 185 000 ounces at a cash operating cost of R535 000 a kilogram.

Pretorius said around 1.9 percent of employees had tested positive for Covid-19, and only three cases out of 52 remained active and there had been no fatalities.

BUSINESS REPORT