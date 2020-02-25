Net operating profit of R14million swung around from the R484m loss reported in the comparable period a year before, driven by core business performance.
Core revenue was marginally ahead.
“We, as the management, are very happy with these results,” said chief executive Sean Flanagan in an interview.
Moolmans returned to profitability and cash positive contract mining operations, after a previously loss-making contract was turned around, following rates renegotiations, and time was spent ensuring the right equipment was on site to meet production targets, he said.