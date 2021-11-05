Druid in first SA partnership with Tangent Solutions

TANGENT Solutions, a software and automation company, and Romanian firm Druid, a leader in conversational AI technology, have announced a strategic partnership – a first for Druid in the South African market. Druid’s no-code platform enables enterprises to automate customer and employee communications using AI-driven chatbots.

The partnership would allow Tangent to provide optimised services in the automation space by building and deploying multichannel AI powered chatbots in a matter of days, and connecting them to any business system via APIs, ODBC or RPA, enabling end-to-end automation in the process. The partnership also included additional certification of Tangent’s highly skilled and certified robotic process automation developers. Simona Hurjui, Alliances and Channels Partner Enablement lead, Druid, said: “We look forward to our partnership with Tangent Solutions to advance our mission and accelerate our long-term growth strategy.

“Druid and Tangent Solutions share a culture centred around innovation, people, communities, and the customers we serve. The synergies between our companies are proximate and compelling. “We are uniquely positioned to make conversational AI known all over the world ​​while delivering significant value for our shareholders.” Glen Ansell, Intelligent Automation Practice lead at Tangent, said: “Druid, coupled with our Robotics’ offering, brings a new paradigm of customer experience and service through omnichannel text and voice interactions.”