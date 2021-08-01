Dubai to temporarily host Africa Oil Week

AFRICA Oil Week (AOW) has temporarily moved to Dubai for the 2021 edition due to strict Covid-19 protocols, according to organisers, the Hyve Group. The organisers said they wanted to clarify that AOW did not have any partnership or connection with Africa Energy Week as earlier reports said the AOW event had been replaced by Africa Energy Week and would be held in Cape Town.

"AOW is set to reunite the African upstream industry from 8-11 November in Dubai, with over 57% of countries across the continent sending Ministers of Energy, including Mauritania, Ghana, Senegal, Namibia, the Republic of Congo, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. “The event also hosts industry CEOs across the energy value chain, along with sponsors TotalEnergies, Chevron, ENI, Equinor, Africa Oil Corp, Seplat, and Famfa," the group said in a statement. The Hyve Group said AOW's mandate was to stimulate upstream deals and transactions, drive investments into African projects, and facilitate new partnerships and networking opportunities as per their 27-year history and legacy.

AOW vice-president of Energy and Government Relations Paul Sinclair said: “After a hiatus in 2020, this year’s event is more important than ever for our industry to reconnect. Africa Oil Week will unite our attendees face-to-face under the theme 'Succeeding in a Changed Market' as we embrace the energy transition for the sustainable future of the African Upstream.” Their attendees’ safety was their number one priority as they temporarily moved the event to Dubai for this year’s edition. “South Africa has entered a fourth national lockdown, and this includes the temporary banning of events nationwide by law. Furthermore, our regular venue, the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has recently been utilised as a mass vaccination centre for which we send them our best wishes and continued support," he said.

Sinclair said he wanted to reassure the public and stakeholders that AOW would return to Cape Town next year and beyond. “To show our long-term commitment to Cape Town, our natural home, we’ve signed a three-year deal until 2024 with the CTICC,” he said. “We wish the organisers all the best as our industry recovers from the global pandemic – but we do not have any connection to Africa Energy Week and Africa Energy Week, therefore, will not replace Africa Oil Week given that we are committed to running it in 2021 and beyond," Sinclair said.

CTICC chief financial officer Wayne de Wet said the event served critical industries that played a significant role in the development of economies across Africa. "We are delighted to play our part in hosting such impactful dialogue between leading stakeholders and governments worldwide. “We welcome the commitment to South Africa, the wider continent, and look forward to working with Hyve for many years to come," he said.