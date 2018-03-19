DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal’s Dube TradePort Corporation was prioritising the construction of its phase two with which it hopes to attract more than R10bn in private sector investment over the next five years.





Dube Tradeport chief executive Hamish Erskine said last week (correct) this project was their priority project for 2018/2019. “





This is the next major industrial expansion in the master-plan and will bring an additional 50 hectares of new serviced land on stream in the SEZ. This new zone will target in excess of R10 billion of private sector investment over the next five years,” said Erskine.





The Dube TradePort was designated the status of a special economic zone in December 2016 and has since secured a total of R1.5 billion in private sector investment.





“In addition to the infrastructural projects such as the Hlawe River sewer pipeline and bulk works on Dube TradeZone 1B, Dube TradePort delivered the successful construction of a warehouse for Gift of the Givers and a maintenance facility. These projects have contributed to the organisation meeting its job creation targets during their construction. This includes the construction of a double basement on Block D within Dube City, as well as a number of other smaller projects undertaken within Dube AgriZone. Furthermore, Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone achieved its target to empower SMME’s, by ensuring that 40 percent of its total infrastructure spend was paid to SMME’s.”





Erskine said the announcement made by former finance minister Malusi Gigaba that a number of incentives would be made available to ensure SEZs like the Dube TradePort to ensure their growth, revenue generation, job creation, the attraction of foreign direct investment and international competitiveness would give them a competitive advantage in the global arena.





Dube TradePort will also be facilitating the development of the first phase of an Automotive Supplier Park. The project forms part of a long-term plan to create an integrated supply chain for the automotive sector within the province of KwaZulu-Natal over 1100 hectares of land in Durban’s south industrial basin. The project will be run collaboratively amongst the City of eThekwini Municipality, the provincial government of KwaZulu-Natal and private sector, as well as other local stakeholders.



