E-commerce platform DigitalMall and WMC Global to launch feature that allows customers to report spam and scams

LEADING e-commerce platform DigitalMall and WMC Global, a 15-year global leader in mobile threat intelligence, have announced their South African partnership to provide SpamResponse feature. The companies said the feature was an easy and safe way to report SMS spam, scams, and mobile phishing directly from the DigitalMall Mobile App’s “Trusted Home” section.

DigitalMall is also expected to collaborate with South African Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in a bid to extend the reach of SpamResponse Data. The feature supports of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) and will allow users to manage and disclose unsolicited advertisements for products and services. With this, DigitalMall users are able to take charge of their digital safety and contribute to a cleaner SMS ecosystem.

How does it work? Customers can report spam and phishing messages without having to contact their MNO’s customer service team or have the hassle of following a complicated process. Users will be able to report MNO, spam type, message date and time, message sender information, and a full message transcript, capturing the complete end-to-end customer experience.

MNOs will now be able to detect complaint drivers specific to their network, action malicious messages, identify legitimate MNO messages being perceived as spam, hold partners accountable for their sending practices and feed intelligence back to blocking and filtering partners to improve their algorithms. It is worth noting that SpamResponse doesn’t collect any private customer data. “We are delighted to provide our users with SpamResponse to report risky SMS messaging and safeguard them from unwanted contact,” said Yaron Assabi, chief executive of DigitalMall.

“DigitalMall is committed to supporting the protection of our customers and the fight against SMS spam in South Africa. “As a mobile industry veteran with US market-proven SMS spam reporting solutions, we know that millions of spam messages and phishing attacks reach global consumers every day, posing significant security and privacy concerns," explained Ian Matthews, president and chief executive of WMC Global. “Integrating SpamResponse into the DigitalMall app empowers South African users to take action directly, allowing WMC Global to assess potential threats while improving user experience across the board.”