E-Hailing apps rev up youth employment in SA

With a 44.5% youth unemployment rate, finding work as a young person in South Africa can feel like an uphill battle. However, a wave of opportunity is surging through the streets: e-hailing companies.

These businesses are revolutionising the way people get around, but more importantly, they're offering a lifeline to young South Africans seeking employment. Unlike traditional jobs with set hours and locations, e-hailing provides a ‘low-barrier to entry’ model, as Vincent Lilane, Business Development Representative at inDrive, explains. “Young people can become their own boss, set their own schedules, and build their income around their lives. This flexibility is a major advantage for young adults who might be juggling studies, childcare, or other commitments,” Lilane said.

The impact of e-hailing goes beyond individual drivers. These platforms are also injecting economic stimulus into local communities, particularly in underserved areas. “E-hailing drivers often operate in neighbourhoods that might have previously lacked convenient transportation options. This creates new business opportunities and increases overall economic activity. By connecting people to essential services and creating new customer bases, e-hailing is fostering a more vibrant economic landscape in these communities,” Lilane further added.