DURBAN - Shoppers can now earn bonus Pick n Pay Smart Shopper loyalty points everywhere they shop and pay with their TymeBank debit card. That means that not only will the first fully licensed digital bank in South Africa save shoppers time and money, but it will also reward them through Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper loyalty programme.

Smart Shopper members currently earn 1 point for every R2 spent in a Pick n Pay store, but customers can now earn double Smart Shopper points (1 point for every R1 spent) when they swipe and pay with their TymeBank debit card at any Pick n Pay till.

TymeBank customers will also earn 1 Smart Shopper point for every R3 spent when paying with their TymeBank card at any vendor in South Africa.

TymeBank and Pick n Pay have partnered to offer customers an easy and low-cost banking option. Applying for an account takes five minutes and can be done in over 500 Pick n Pay or Boxer stores across the country, or online. There is no sign-up or monthly fee, and customers won’t be charged for card swipes or cash withdrawals at a Pick n Pay or Boxer till point.

The take-up in stores has been incredible, says Pick n Pay Deputy Chief Executive Richard van Rensburg. In the run up to TymeBank’s official launch today, over 80,000 customers had already signed up.

Van Rensburg said, "We understand that our customers are looking increasingly for a combination of real convenience and great value. A clear benefit of our partnership with TymeBank is that customers will gain access to a bank with the lowest fees in the country, and they will also save time by being able to do banking and shopping in one location. With longer opening hours than banks and a network of stores across the country, customers will be able to bank with ease seven days a week".

He added, "Apart from banking effortlessly through our stores, customers will also be rewarded through our Smart Shopper programme"

Kate Leslie, head of Smart Shopper, explained that customers will now earn points on their everyday spend, irrespective of where they shop or what they purchase.

Leslie said, "The TymeBank debit card is automatically linked to Smart Shopper should a customer opt into the loyalty programme when signing up for their TymeBank account. The TymeBank card will then double as a Smart Shopper card. Customers only need to carry one card in their wallet, and will earn bonus Smart Shopper points every time they pay with their TymeBank card".

