Easter weekend mishaps: Here’s how to get your insurance claim paid fast

Easter weekend is coming – and that usually brings with it busy roads and a spike in accidents. Last year, 162 people died on South Africa’s roads over Easter, according to government and former Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

It should be noted that drunk driving, speeding, driving while tired or distracted, and pedestrian accidents played a major role in the death rate last year. Research suggests that human error accounts for 8 out of every 10 road accidents in South Africa. In other words, accidents happen despite our best efforts. So, what do you do if you’re involved in an accident? How do you make the subsequent car insurance claim process as quick and easy as possible?

Wynand van Vuuren, the client experience partner at King Price Insurance, has the lowdown: After an accident If you have an accident, you’re legally obliged to stop, even if it’s only a minor accident. The first thing you should do is to check everyone for any injuries. Then, check the extent of any damage caused, and call the police, and emergency services if necessary. You must also give your info to anyone who has reasonable grounds to ask for it. Remember to always report the incident to the SAPS as soon as possible. After that, the best thing you can do is to gather as much info as you can at the scene, says Van Vuuren.

Collect personal info such as names, phone numbers, home addresses, and email addresses of the other parties. Also get their insurance details, and take a pic of their drivers’ license.

Gather vehicle info including the year, make, model, colour and license plate number of all cars involved.

Write down the date, time, location, and weather and road conditions.

Take pictures, if it’s safe to do so. Get photos of the accident scene, including damage to your vehicle and the other vehicles involved.

If you’re able to make decisions about having your car towed, make 100% sure that an insurer-approved towing company does it. Otherwise, you might be personally liable for towing and storage costs.

Never, ever admit liability on the scene. Share your personal details and leave the rest to your insurer.

You must report the collision at a police station within 24 hours. If you’re injured, do so as soon as you reasonably can. It’s an offence not to report an accident in which property is damaged or someone is injured. How to claim “You must tell your insurer about all incidents, even if you don't claim. Not disclosing incidents may lead to future claims not being paid out or your policy being rerated. Your premium depends on your risk profile, so if we don't know about incidents, then we're rating you on the wrong risk profile,” says Van Vuuren. Contact your insurer immediately. The sooner you let them know, the faster they can help you.

Make sure you report any incident within 30 days.

Share all the info you can. It’s critical to play open cards with your insurer from the start. They’ll ask for the police case number, and copies of the police report and your statement. Give them all the info you gathered on the scene, and all documentation that they ask for. Any missing or incorrect info can delay or affect your claim.

Wait for your insurer to help you. You need written approval from your insurer before you dispose of any damaged property or start repairing or replacing any loss or damage.

Pay all the excess amounts due for each claim. Apart from the basic excess amount noted on your policy schedule, you may also have to pay additional excess amounts, depending on the circumstances of the accident. “Nobody wants to have an accident. But if you’re involved in one, the next best thing is to make the process of claiming from your insurer, and getting your car fixed or replaced, as quick and easy as possible,” said Van Vuuren.