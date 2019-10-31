eBucks Rewards scoops two awards at the Loyalty Awards SA









The FNB’s eBucks Rewards programme has won two awards at the Loyalty Awards South Africa awards ceremony. Photo: File DURBAN - FNB’s eBucks Rewards programme has been awarded the Best Programme of the Year 2019 (financial services) and the Most Innovative Use of Technology for Loyalty award at the Loyalty Awards South Africa ceremony. eBucks Rewards Chief Executive Officer, Johan Moolman, was further recognised as the Loyalty Personality of the Year. "It is an honour to receive the awards for Best Programme of the Year in the financial services sector and the Most Innovative Use of Technology for Loyalty. These accolades corroborate the value we have been providing to our members for 19 years through a platform and ecosystem that helps them manage their money and get rewarded for it. It also encourages us to continue adding even more value to our members," said Moolman. The inaugural Loyalty Awards South Africa recognises leading rewards and loyalty programmes in the country. The awards have been developed specifically for the South African market and with the goal of becoming the premier platform for excellence in the loyalty industry. eBucks Rewards is popular for promoting good banking behaviour across FNB’s respective customer segments using the banking app. According to FNB, the bank has paid out more than R12.7 billion in rewards since inception in 2000, with a spend to earn ratio of 90 percent. eBucks members can use their rewards to buy various items ranging from fuel and groceries to transport and travel, with additional rewards that can be earned and redeemed at more than 40 eBucks partners in both retail and online.

Moolman says on average, more than 850 000 eBucks members visit the eBucks tab on the FNB App per month.

"These awards are testament to our commitment to providing our members with the most relevant and achievable rewards for their good banking behaviour. We will continue to improve our programme and platform by providing value as a money manager, especially during these tough economic times," concluded Moolman.

Earlier this year, FNb announced that FNB eBucks Rewards members will be able to book domestic and international flights through the FNB app.

The bank is the first to offer this service, providing customers with the safety and convenience of paying via FNB Pay on the FNB App.

Customers will now be able to pay for all their travel needs via this seamless and secure payment system on the FNB App.

FNB & RMB Private Bank customers can expect discounts of up to 40 percent off on domestic and international flights. They will also have the ability to manage bookings, view their discounts and maintain family profiles on the app.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE