DURBAN - FNB’s eBucks Rewards programme has been awarded the Best Programme of the Year 2019 (financial services) and the Most Innovative Use of Technology for Loyalty award at the Loyalty Awards South Africa ceremony.
eBucks Rewards Chief Executive Officer, Johan Moolman, was further recognised as the Loyalty Personality of the Year.
"It is an honour to receive the awards for Best Programme of the Year in the financial services sector and the Most Innovative Use of Technology for Loyalty. These accolades corroborate the value we have been providing to our members for 19 years through a platform and ecosystem that helps them manage their money and get rewarded for it. It also encourages us to continue adding even more value to our members," said Moolman.
The inaugural Loyalty Awards South Africa recognises leading rewards and loyalty programmes in the country. The awards have been developed specifically for the South African market and with the goal of becoming the premier platform for excellence in the loyalty industry.
eBucks Rewards is popular for promoting good banking behaviour across FNB’s respective customer segments using the banking app. According to FNB, the bank has paid out more than R12.7 billion in rewards since inception in 2000, with a spend to earn ratio of 90 percent. eBucks members can use their rewards to buy various items ranging from fuel and groceries to transport and travel, with additional rewards that can be earned and redeemed at more than 40 eBucks partners in both retail and online.